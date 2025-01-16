Trans singer and SeeYouSpaceCowboy lead Connie Sgarbossa had signalled her intention to leave the band following a series of controversies.

The lead vocalist said she was “probably gonna be leaving” the hardcore punk band due to what she described as a “lack of urgency” to address concerns she had been raising.

It comes amid controversy over the band’s decision to join a tour with Dance Gavin Dance (DGD).

DGD’s lead vocalist, Tilian Pearson, was accused of sexual assault in 2022. Pearson has always denied the allegations.

Trans vocalist Connie Sgarbossa has said she is leaving SeeYouSpaceCowboy. (Instagram)

In a series of posts on X/Twitter, Sgarbossa said there was “no part of me as an individual” that supported the tour partnership, adding that she intends to leave SeeYouSpaceCowboy over the controversy.

“Probably gonna be leaving SYSC due to a lack of urgency on issues I have been bringing up for a while now,” she said. “It was fun while it lasted.”

SeeYouSpaceCowboy was formed in 2016 in San Diego by Connie Sgarbossa, her brother Ethan Sgarbossa and Taylor Allen, and is known for its LGBTQ-inclusive, anti-racist and anti-capitalist political stance.

They have released three albums to date, with their most recent, Coup de Grâce arriving in April last year.