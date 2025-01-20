It’s finally Inauguration Day, with President-elect Donald Trump set to be sworn in as leader of the US. But one of the potential guests, Donald Trump Jr’s girlfriend, is reportedly causing a bit of drama within the Trump clan.

Donald Trump Jr split with his previous girlfriend, Kimberly Ann Guilfoyle, 55 – who led the fundraising division of Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign – at some point in 2024. It’s alleged he dumped her for social media influencer and Florida socialite Bettina Anderson, 38.

Bettina Anderson comes from a wealthy and prominent banking family. Her father, Harry Loy Anderson, took over Worth Avenue National Bank when he was just 26 years old. He died of Alzheimer’s in 2013 at 70. Anderson is also an Ivy League graduate, having left Columbia University with an art degree in 2009.

In short, she’s a pretty eligible bacheloress, so why are some outlets reporting that the wider Trump family dislike Donald Jr’s new squeeze, and don’t want him to bring her to the inauguration on 20 January?

Well, according to The Independent, some anonymous friends of the Trump family spoke to Mediaite, saying they were concerned about the relationship between Trump Jr. and Anderson.

“Individuals close to the president have expressed growing concerns about the potential liability posed by his son’s new relationship,” one friend told the outlet on Monday.

Donald Trump Jr at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in 2021. (Getty/ Brandon Bell)

Several people alleged to Mediaite that President-elect Donald Trump is also concerned about the association.

One friend of the family claimed that Trump “does not approve” of the relationship and that her “presence is seen as a liability rather than an asset.”

A friend of Trump Jr. also claimed that they gave him a call to warn him that Anderson reportedly had a reputation for “partying” in Florida, as well as repeatedly dating wealthy men. Anderson’s representatives strongly rejected those allegations, according to Mediaite.

“I told him that she’s not someone he should be around, and let him know about her past,” the friend told the outlet. What’s more, it’s claimed that allies of Trump are bringing him stories about Anderson’s behaviour and telling him to stop her from being at the inauguration on Monday.

“Casual partner”

“The idea that he might have the audacity to bring a casual partner on stage at the inauguration has been described as a potential misstep that could etch this relationship, and its questionable nature, into the history books,” a family friend told Mediaite.

However, all of this so-called tension doesn’t seem to have stopped Donald Trump Jr bringing his girlfriend to the candlelight dinner for President-elect Donald Trump at the National Building Museum on January 19.

The Daily Mail reported that Anderson was in attendance as Donald Trump Jr’s plus one. Also in attendance was Trump Jr’s ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, just to ramp up the awkwardness.

However, Donald Trump Jr has confirmed that he and Guilfoyle are still friends and get on well, so it's unlikely there will be any wig-snatching, RuPaul's Drag Race werk room level catfights between the three on Inauguration Day. Although if there are, we will of course keep you posted.
















