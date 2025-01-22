Lady Gaga fans have furiously hit out at the Golden Raspberry Awards, known as the Razzie Awards, for listing her as one of the year’s “worst actresses”.

Lady Gaga starred alongside Joaquin Phoenix in one of 2024’s most anticipated movies Joker: Folie à Deux, but the film ended up becoming a big time flop with critics and audiences alike.

Joker: Folie à Deux leads the 2025 Razzies nominations list with a grimace-worthy seven nods, including one for Lady Gaga in the Worst Actress category.

Gaga secures another nomination alongside Phoenix in the worst Screen Combo category.

The Todd Phillips-directed musical thriller has followed a distinctly different path to its 2019 prequel Joker, which was nominated for a Best Picture accolade at the 2020 Oscars.

At the same ceremony, Phoenix won the Oscar for Best Actor for his turn as the Joker. Now, for his role in the same franchise, he’s up for Worst Actor at the Razzies.

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux. (Warner Bros Pictures)

Gaga fans are particularly upset by the nomination, especially considering she was previously nominated for a Best Actress accolade at the 2019 Academy Awards for A Star Is Born.

“The Razzies can go f**k themselves because they just want attention by nominating Gaga and Joaquin there, their excuse is ‘the movie was bad so everything about it was bad’,” one fan raged on social media.

“A lot of Gaga’s scenes were cut, critics said she was underused and now they put her in here. It’s just so f**king unfair,” a second shared.

A third groaned: “Lady Gaga was very much NOT the problem in that movie and actually one of the biggest problems is they didn’t do enough with her.”

Other queer stars and queer favourites included in this year’s Razzies nominations list are Ariana DeBose for her supporting roles in both Argylle and Kraven the Hunter, and Cate Blanchett for Borderlands.

Jennifer Lopez is nominated for her role in Atlas, while Dakota Johnson bags a nod for Madame Web. The latter Marvel film racked up six nominations.

There’s also a worst Supporting Actor nomination for controversial star Shia LaBeouf, for his in drag role in sci-fi drama, Megalopolis.

While Gaga is unlikely to be thrilled at receiving her second and third Razzie Award nods (she was previously nominated in the Worst Supporting Actress category for 2013’s Machete Kills), she’s currently got bigger fish to fry.

The “Bad Romance” singer is currently counting down on her website to a huge announcement relating to her seventh studio album. The countdown will end at 4pm GMT on Monday, 27 January.

A full list of the 2025 Razzies nominations can be found here.

