While the real world continues to crumble, the pop world is about to be saved: Lady Gaga is teasing a huge announcement that fans think is “related to her new album”.

Eagle-eyed fans of Mother Monster have noticed that in the last few hours, her website has been updated to include a countdown, with the timer moving slowly around the home page like a clock hand.

The timer ends at 4pm GMT next Monday, 27 January. That’s 11am ET, and 8am PT.

The “Bad Romance” hitmaker and 13-time Grammy Award winner has also updated her website background, which now features moving, icy blue crystals – similar to those which encrust her glasses on the cover of her debut album, The Fame.

Users can use their mouse to wipe away the background, revealing the code “LG1”, which references Lady Gaga’s first album.

Lady Gaga’s website has been updated to include a countdown. (LadyGaga.com)

Fans believe the layout will change daily, each day referencing a different Lady Gaga era, until next Monday displays details of her forthcoming album.

Gaga’s website update comes after a prolonged period of quiet from the star, which had left fans concerned about the release of her upcoming seventh studio album.

She released the record’s first official single “Disease” back in October and revealed that the album would be landing in February, but has since offered few other details.

The upcoming album currently doesn’t have a solid release date, title or cover art, and a second single is yet to be announced.

You may like to watch

Yet Gaga’s dramatic website change has offered hope that the new album will be formally announced next Monday, alongside all the essential details.

Lady Gaga in the sickening “Disease” music video. (YouTube)

Queer fans of the pop sensation have praised her for dropping the teaser just hours after Donald Trump began his second term as US president.

During his first day back in the White House, Trump ordered for dozens of executive actions signed by former president Joe Biden to be rescinded, including measures aimed at combatting discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community.

He also signed an executive order to remove “all radical gender ideology guidance, communication, policies, and forms”, decreeing that official US policy dictates that there are only two genders, male and female.

“Her cheering up the gays today of all days yeah that’s MOTHER,” one social media user wrote in reference to Gaga’s tease.

“Gaga needed to brighten the day somehow,” a second agreed.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.