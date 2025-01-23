The first trailer for Yellowjackets season 3 has dropped, and it already has fans gagged.

The hit Paramount series follows the tale of a team of talented high-school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness.

Released on Wednesday (22 January), the trailer, set to “Bodies”, by Drowning Pool, makes it clear that turmoil, tension and drama awaits everyone.

Queer couple Taissa, played by Tawny Cypress, and Van (Lauren Ambrose) will return for season three, as will other favourites, including Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Misty (Christina Ricci) and Walter, played by The Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood.

Also, its believed that trans actress Nicole Maines will reprise her role as Lisa in season three.

The synopsis for the season promises: “Distrust in leadership and tension within the team jeopardise their chances of being rescued. In the present, long-buried secrets from their pasts begin to surface.”

The release of the trailer has prompted fans to take to social media. “My highlight of the year is going to be Yellowjackets season three,” one person wrote on X/Twitter, while others expressed excitement at the fact that the first episode is due to air on Valentine’s Day.

Yellowjackets season 3 premieres Valentines Day 😍🥰💋💋💋 — ☀️Justine Jane🌙 (@JustineKizz) January 23, 2025

Happy VD indeed — Candy 🍬 (@Cheesy_Royale) January 23, 2025

Season three of Yellowjackets is due to premiere in the US on Paramount+ with Showtime Plan on 14 February and on Paramount+ in the UK on the same day.

