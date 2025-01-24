Charli XCX has veered from Brat Summer into BRIT Winter, as she leads the 2025 BRIT Awards with an impressive five nominations.

The pop megastar and “360” hitmaker has bagged nominations in categories Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (for her chart-topping collaboration with Billie Eilish, “Guess”), Best Pop Act and Best Dance Act.

Across her 14 year career, Charli XCX has scored just four BRIT Award nominations before now, and is yet to win one. She’s spent much of her music career as one of Britain’s leading pop innovators, but saw massive mainstream success last year with her sixth album, Brat.

Brat became one of 2024’s most defining cultural cornerstones upon its release in June, hitting the number one album spot in the UK and spawning the smash single “Guess” with Eilish.

In addition to Eilish, Brat‘s remix edition Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat, released in October, contained huge collaborations with stars including Lorde, Ariana Grande, Addison Rae, Caroline Polachek, Kesha, and Troye Sivan.

Charli XCX. (Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Charli has previously described being “Brat” as someone who “has a breakdown, but kind of like parties through it”, someone who is honest, blunt, and also “a little bit volatile”.

A “Brat” may also have “a pack of cigs, a Bic lighter and a strappy white top with no bra”, she added.

Being “Brat” became part of the cultural and social zeitgeist, being adopted by all manner of brands, and even making its way into the hands of vice president Kamala Harris, who used it to boost her presidential campaign.

In November, “Brat” was named the “word of the year” by Collins Dictionary.

The 32-year-old music superstar is also a shoo-in for at least one win at the Grammy Awards next Sunday (2 February) – she’s the second most-nominated artist of 2025 with eight nods, after only Beyoncé (who has a staggering 11 nominations).

Elsewhere at the BRIT Awards, Dua Lipa, The Last Dinner Party, and Ezra Collective follow behind Charli with four nominations each, while Rising Star winner Myles Smith and Billie Eilish have three.

Billie Eilish. (Getty/Unsplash)

LGBTQ+ nominees include aforementioned queer band The Last Dinner Party, plus Billie Eilish, Adrianne Lenker, Tyler, The Creator and Chappell Roan in the International Artist of the Year category.

Linkin Park, who are now led by queer singer Emily Armstrong, are nominated in the International Group of the Year category, while queer star Becky Hill is up as Best Dance Act.

The BRIT Awards take place at the 02 on Saturday 1 March, from 8pm GMT, and will be available to watch in the UK on ITV1 and ITVX. Comedian Jack Whitehall returns as host.

