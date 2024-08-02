Billie Eilish is embracing Brat summer in the best way possible – by flirting with its creator Charli XCX in the lyrics of their new sapphic collaboration, “Guess”.

On Wednesday (31 July) the most talked about woman in pop right now, Charli XCX, teased a remix of Brat bonus track “Guess” by posting a headless, black and white image of her and a fellow music icon.

Fans were quick to, ahem, guess that Eilish was the star making an appearance, noticing that the person in the photo was wearing similar clothes and jewellery to that which she has worn throughout her recent Hit Me Hard and Soft era.

Last night (1 August), Charli confirmed fans had guessed correctly and dropped the song and music video on streaming services.

Eilish’s verse instantly sent fans into a lesbian meltdown, as she whispered the lyrics: “Charli likes boys, but she knows I’d hit it. Charli, call me if you’re with it.”

No, Charli XCX is not bisexual

Charli XCX is famously a straight woman (though a huge LGBTQ+ ally), having previously apologised to her fans for giving off “bi vibes” but not actually being bisexual.

Eilish, on the other hand, made headlines after coming out as LGBTQ+ late last year, and has since released “Lunch”, a song that famously compares sapphic oral sex to the meal eaten in the middle of the day.

Elsewhere in her “Guess” verse Eilish references buying a female lover “lacy black” underwear, admitting that they are all she is thinking about.

“Don’t have to guess the colour of your underwear, already know what you’ve got goin’ on down there,” she coos.

“It’s that lacy black pair with the little bows, the ones I picked out for you in Tokyo. I saw them when you sat down, they were peekin’ out. I’m gonna tell you right now, they’re all I’m thinkin’ about.”

She then goes on to admit how much she wants to “bite it, lick it, spit it” and “pull it to the side and get all up in it”. Whew.

Charli XCX and Billie Eilish also team up in the song’s steamy music video, which sees the pair clambering over and rolling down a mountain of women’s underwear, as lingerie rains down from the sky.

Charli then rounds of the song by teasing: “You wanna guess what me and Billie have been textin’ about,” with Eilish hinting: “We’ve been disrespectful.”

Unbeknownst to most music lovers, a Charli XCX and Billie Eilish has been in the works since before much of the world knew who Eilish was.

“I was speaking with Billie Eilish about doing something. But we just couldn’t find the right song. I absolutely love her,” Charli wrote on X/Twitter way back in 2017.

“She’s sooooo f**king intelligent and her voice makes me melt.”

“Guess” featuring Billie Eilish is out now.

