The best-ever Glee covers, ranked – from How Will I Know to Rumour Has It

It’s without a shadow of a doubt that as a queer person, especially one who grew up in the 00’s and 10’s, there’s a good chance that you have muttered the phrase “they did this on Glee” at least once in your life.

Your friends probably think you’re a bit insufferable for it. But we don’t. And sometimes, maybe even a lot of the time, you might think the Glee version was better than the original. With the exception of “Let’s Have A Kiki.” Abomination. It is NOT turkey lurkey time.

So what is the best Glee cover? And which character has the best track record? Mercedes? Santana? Blaine? Or could it be Rachel? After all – she can be difficult, but boy can she sing. Let’s find out.

10. “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” – Kitty

Justice for Kitty is what we say. She might have joined the show during its, ahem, more questionable time, but she was brilliant. She gave the Holy Trinity a run for their money in the mean girl department, and she could perform. We only wish she’d appeared a little earlier in the series run so we could really see her shine.

9. “How Will I Know” – Rachel, Mercedes, Santana and Kurt

The episode “Dance with Somebody’”was shot just weeks after Whitney Houston’s death and features eight of her most iconic songs. Some may say Blaine’s rendition of “It’s Not Right but It’s Okay” is the standout of this episode. They would be incorrect. This acapella version of “How Will I Know” showcases Rachel, Mercedes, Santana and Kurt’s voices perfectly.

8. “Smooth Criminal” – Santana and Sebastian

BLAINE MAY LOSE AN EYE?! Santana is pissed and she is fully prepared to go all Danny LaRusso on Sebatian’s ass. And she does. And he deserves it. Icon. Iconic performance. Sebastian is okay too. Love his voice, hate him.

7. “Everybody Talks” – Kitty and Jake

Another justice for Kitty moment. This is for sure a Glee cover that is better than the original. Jake and Kitty are auditioning to be Danny and Sandy in Grease. They’re dancing, they’re vibing.

6. “Do You Wanna Touch Me” – Holly Holiday

Everyone’s favourite substitute teacher is here to sing. Some would argue that Gwyneth’s best performance in Glee is “Forget You” and to that we can only respond with a large yawn. The only gripe with this one is, like many of Mr Schuester’s performances, it is a little questionable that she’s being this sexy with a bunch of high school students. Even though most of the actors were actually in their mid-50’s.

5. “Thriller/Heads Will Roll” – Santana and Artie

Is it a best Glee cover’s ranking if we don’t include a mashup? This one is widely acclaimed as one of the best, and we see why. Artie and Santana are a weird combo but they work so well on this song. It went triple-platinum on our iPod Nano’s.

4. “Take Me or Leave Me” – Mercedes and Rachel

This is Rachel’s final appearance on this ranking. And it wouldn’t be right if she wasn’t covering an Idina Menzel song. Rachel and Mercedes have fallen out. Probably because Rachel did something vile, surprise, surprise (don’t worry, she won’t be able to read this). The only solution? Duet, girlies. Give us everything.

3. “Rumour Has It/Someone Like You” – Mercedes and Santana

Santana is, once again, rightfully pissed. She’s confused about her feelings for Britanny, and Finn knows. And the cherry on top? The slap she delivers to Finn after singing.

The next time you’re taking a walk, play this. It is such a perfect sassy walking song.

2. “Nutbush City Limits” – Santana

It’s pretty clear by now who the winner is going to be, isn’t it? Santana can do no wrong and everything she does is gold. In the words of Britanny S. Pierce: “That was simply the greatest moment in showbusiness history.”

1. “River Deep, Mountain High” – Santana and Mercedes

The only other musical duet comparable with Santana and Mercedes is H & Claire from Steps. This is, hands down, the best Glee cover ever. Hands down. Period. Full stop. We won’t be taking any further questions.

Now, you may have read this list and thought, where the hell is Blaine? And, dear reader, I would agree. Where is Blaine? Well, on a personal note, I have been in love with that man since I was 13. And I will not shine a spotlight on his angelic voice until he musters up the courage to admit his feelings for me, too.

Buuuut… Any song by Blaine could eclipse this whole list and we could probably write a whole other ranking just focusing on him.

Blaine, I know you’re a fictional character but please DM me.

In the end, I couldn’t help but wonder: Is there truly a best Glee cover, or do we all just need to grow up and admit that we have questionable taste?







