The Traitors US host and bisexual icon Alan Cumming has absolutely eviscerated president Donald Trump over his latest anti-LGBTQ+ attacks, claiming they are a “smoke screen” for other “terrible things they want to do”.

Speaking on chat show The View on Tuesday (28 January), Cumming spoke out in support of the trans community, describing anti-LGBTQ+ laws as a “terrible, terrible situation”.

The actor, who has previously been vocal in his support for the trans community, said: “I can’t imagine what it must be like to be a trans person knowing that the government is trying to legislate that you do not exist.

“I just think it’s awful, and what kind of country are we in where we take rights away from people?”

'The Traitors' host Alan Cumming weighs in on the recent attacks on the transgender community: “I can't imagine what it must be like to be a trans person knowing that the government is trying to legislate that you do not exist.” pic.twitter.com/6SzadGtC3R — The View (@TheView) January 28, 2025

He continued, explaining that during the Covid-19 pandemic he realised “how much of a community we’d created”, however he now worries about LGBTQ+ people.

“People are hoarding their medication because they’re scared they’re not going to be able to get it again, it’s just a terrible, terrible situation,” he said, adding that attacks on the trans community is a “smoke screen to hide other terrible things they want to do to us.”

Anti-LGBTQ+ legislation has seen a worrying rise since president Donald Trump took office on 20 January. So far, the Republican leader has signed several anti-trans executive orders, impacting gender-affirming care, trans service members in the military, and trans and non-binary people’s access to “X” gender markers on their government IDs.

LGBTQ+ organisation GLAAD warned that some of Trump’s executive orders are “blatantly unconstitutional” and will come “at a high cost for every American”.

You may like to watch

“The Trump administration’s unhinged obsession with attacking transgender people and their health care does not reflect medical fact and does not represent the reality of trans people, youth, and their freedom to be themselves, and make their own health care decisions, without being discriminated against and lied about,” the organisation said.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.