US president Donald Trump has signed an executive order that lays the ground for reinstating a ban on trans people serving in the military, declaring the armed forces have been “afflicted with radical gender ideology”.

The order – which comes alongside other orders eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion programmes in the military and reinstating military personnel who discharged for refusing to get Covid-19 vaccines – claims trans folks are medically and morally unfit to serve their country where by being trans “cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service”.

On the campaign trail, and following the election in November, Trump vowed restore his previous ban which was which took effect during his first term in office in 2019 but was subsequently overturned by Joe Biden in 2021.

Figures have previously estimated as many as 15,000 people could be discharged from service.

Details shared about the order on the White House website on Monday (27 January) state the US military is “the world’s most lethal and effective fighting force” and success requires “singular focus on developing the requisite warrior ethos, and the pursuit of military excellence cannot be diluted to accommodate political agendas or other ideologies harmful to unit cohesion”.

It goes on to claim the military has been “afflicted with radical gender ideology to appease activists” and certain mental and physical health conditions are “incompatible with active duty”, including “conditions that require substantial medication or medical treatment to bipolar and related disorders, eating disorders, suicidality, and prior psychiatric hospitalization”.

The order also said “expressing a false “gender identity” divergent from an individual’s sex cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service” – echoing the new US government policy signed-in on the day of Trump’s inauguration that there are “only two genders – male and female”.

“Beyond the hormonal and surgical medical interventions involved, adoption of a gender identity inconsistent with an individual’s sex conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life,” his order reads. “A man’s assertion that he is a woman, and his requirement that others honor this falsehood, is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member.”

The order added that military service is “must be reserved for those mentally and physically fit for duty”.

“The Armed Forces must adhere to high mental and physical health standards to ensure our military can deploy, fight, and win, including in austere conditions and without the benefit of routine medical treatment or special provisions,” it said.

“Unit cohesion requires high levels of integrity and stability among service members,” states a fact sheet for Monday’s order. “It can take a minimum of 12 months for an individual to complete treatments after transition surgery, which often involves the use of heavy narcotics.”

Prior to the order being issued, anti-woke stalwart Pete Hegseth – who was sworn in as secretary of defense on Saturday – promised reporters outside the Pentagon there were “more executive orders coming”.

“On removing DEI inside the Pentagon, reinstating troops who were pushed out because of Covid mandates, iron dome for America — this is happening quickly, and as the secretary of defense, it’s an honour to salute smartly as I did as a junior officer and now as the secretary of defense to ensure these orders are complied with rapidly and quickly,” he said.

In response, LGBTQ+ groups have said they will take action over the order.

In a joint statement to The Independent, Lambda Legal and Human Rights Campaign said: “We have been here before and seven years ago were able to successfully block the earlier administration’s effort to prevent patriotic, talented Americans from serving their country.

“Not only is such a move cruel, it compromises the safety and security of our country and is particularly dangerous and wrong. As we promised then, so do we now: we will sue.”

