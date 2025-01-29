GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) has warned that President Donald Trump’s “obsession” with implementing anti-trans executive orders will “come at a cost for every American”.

In just over one week since Trump began his second term in office, he has signed a raft of executive orders. These include vile anti-trans orders restricting trans healthcare options for under 19-year-olds, declaring trans military personnel “unfit” for service, and an order proclaiming there are “only two sexes”.

The LGBTQ+ media advocacy organisation has responded to the orders, warning that they will have consequences for the entire population.

In a Tuesday (28 January) press release, GLAAD said that the Trump-Vance administration “are irrationally and illegally” attempting to stop funding for gender-affirming healthcare which “Americans rely on for their health and happiness”, which is “blatantly unconstitutional”.

“The rhetoric in his executive orders about transgender people is appallingly inaccurate, incoherent, and extreme,” it continued. “Health care for transgender people is supported by every major medical association.

“The Trump administration’s unhinged obsession with attacking transgender people and their health care does not reflect medical fact and does not represent the reality of trans people, youth, and their freedom to be themselves, and make their own health care decisions, without being discriminated against and lied about.”

It added: “The Trump administration’s obsession comes at a high cost for every American who wants [the] government to address actual issues like gun violence, abortion access, and rising costs.

“The more the Trump administration focuses on spreading lies, the less it is focusing on solving problems and improving people’s lives,” it concluded.

According to a 2022 study from the Williams Institute, it found that 1.6 million people aged 13 or over are transgender in the US. This equates to around 0.6 per cent of the population aged 13 or older. Meanwhile, abortion bans affect 25 million women and those with uteruses in the US, as per a 2023 AP report.

You may like to watch

If this story has affected you, call the Trans Lifeline Hotline to speak to a trans/nonbinary peer operator with full anonymity and confidentiality at (877) 565-8860. Support is available Monday-Friday 10 AM – 6 PM Pacific, 11 AM – 7 PM Mountain, 12 PM – 8 PM Central, 1 PM – 9 PM Eastern.