Trans student reacts to ‘terrifying’ Trump inauguration

Trans students in the US have voiced concerns over Donald Trump’s return to the Oval Office.

Trump was sworn in as the 47th president last Monday (20 January) and almost immediately signed a number of executive orders, including attacks on LGBTQ+ rights policies and immigration protections.

During events celebrating the inauguration, calls to LGBTQ+ crisis hotlines in the US reportedly rocketed, with Rainbow Youth Project USA telling The Advocate they spoke to at least 1,400 people that afternoon.

In collaboration with PinkNews, University of Iowa newspaper The Daily Iowan spoke to trans students and allies on campus, who reported feeling “threatened” by Trump.

“I’m not excited for the next four years,” one person said. “As a trans person, lots of my rights being threatened is scary.

“[Trump’s inauguration] is a terrifying thing to happen in the United States. It’s disgusting that we’ve allowed a felon into office and someone who is hateful towards people of colour, towards people who are queer and towards women.”

Last May, Trump become the first former US president to be convicted of a felony crime, related to paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

An accountability tracker for LGBTQ+ advocacy group GLAAD detailed at least 225 times he has attacked the queer community.

Asked what a second Trump presidency means for LGBTQ+ rights, the trans student told reporter Dravin Murti: “The biggest issue right now is for minors. People who are 18 or over have a little bit more freedom because you can go to different states at that point. I could go up to Minnesota if I really needed to.

“[But] there’s been a dramatic increase in legislation for people who are under 18. They’re not able to achieve hormone therapy, that sort of thing and that’s very difficult for mental health.”

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, some 533 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were proposed across the US last year, with more than 110 aimed at restricting healthcare in some form. At least 196 more have already been proposed in 2025, with more expected.

