P!nk has been praised for a defiant moment of trans solidarity at a benefit concert in LA while making a subtle dig at president Donald Trump.

Performing at the FireAid concert in LA in aid of those affected by the devastating California wildfires, the musician shouted out to the “ladies, gentlemen, and every other gender that absolutely exists” while speaking to the crowd.

“If you’re hurting, I’m hurting with you, my heart is with you,” she said. “I’m going to sing a couple of songs that bring me comfort, and I hope that they do the same for you all.”

Her statement was a nod to Donald Trump’s anti-trans executive order declaring the US government will only recognise “two sexes”, leading the government to stop issuing passports with “X” gender markers to trans and non-binary people.

The musician and stanch LGBTQ+ ally covered two songs, Janis Joplin’s Me and Bobby McGee and Led Zeppelin’s Babe I’m Gonna Leave You, and performed her own song What About Us.

She was widely praised by fans after showing her support for the trans community at the FireAid concert, with one person writing on Twitter/X that she is a “decent human being”.

“‘Ladies and gentlemen, and every gender that absolutely exists!!!’ I LOVE YOU!!! P!NK I LOVE YOU!!!” Another fan wrote.

P!nk makes defiant statement of trans solidarity at FireAid concert in LA (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

P!nk has been a long-time supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, receiving the Ally for Equality Award at the annual Human Rights Campaign dinner in 2010.

In 2012, she spoke about her gratitude for her LGBTQ+ fanbase, joking that she is an “honorary lesbian”.

“They’ve been the most loyal part of what I do… my gay girls are my rootstalk,” she said. “They’re my honesty in an ocean of bulls**t.”

Stars including Billie Eilish, Green Day, Joni Mitchell, Nirvana, Olivia Rodrigo and Dr Dre performed at FireAid on Thursday (30 January), a concert in Los Angeles to help the area recover from two of the most destructive fires in its history.

The concert, which took place at two venues simultaneously to help raise money for wildfire relief efforts, also featured No Doubt and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks dedicated her performance of Landslide to the firefighters who saved her home.

“I was a full-on Pacific Palisadean woman with an old, beautiful, famous house that was almost taken from me as the fire came up the hill behind my house,” she told the crowd.

“And I was pretty sure, as they whisked me away and evacuated me – my least favorite word now – to another safe place, that when I turned around and looked my house would be up in flames.”

According to NBC News, at least 29 people died and more than 17,000 homes and businesses were destroyed during the fires that broke out in LA in early January.

