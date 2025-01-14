Lesbian bar to close after ‘unfathomable destruction’ of LA wildfires

Lesbian bar The Ruby Fruit has announced its closure because of the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

The closure leaves only one lesbian bar in the city.

According to CNN, at least 24 people have died since the flames took hold, while more than 92,000 Los Angeles County residents are under evacuation orders. The Eaton and Palisades fires are said to be among the most destructive in Californian history.

The owners of The Ruby Fruit, Emily and Mara, said the financial impact of the disaster had forced them to close. They hoped the bar, which opened in February 2023, would not disappear permanently. “Not goodbye… hopefully, this is just ‘see ya later’,” they said.

“The devastation felt within our small community, as well as the unfathomable destruction that continues day after day, is truly beyond comprehension,” they wrote on Instagram. “Sadly, along with all the feelings of grief and shock we have experienced over the [past] few days, also came this undeniable reality: running our small business is no longer sustainable.

“There isn’t much more to say beyond we love you, LA. We love you, queer [family]. We are grateful for the support you’ve shown us over the past… two years.”

A fundraiser set up to provide financial support for employees has raised more than $6,500 (£5,300).

A spokesperson for LA’s one remaining lesbian bar, Honey’s, in East Hollywood, wrote on Instagram that it was up and running, but was closed during the weekend “out of respect for those impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles”.

California governor Gavin Newsom has said the wildfires will be one of the worst natural disasters in US history.

“I think it will be in terms of the costs associated with it, in terms of the scale and scope,” he told NBC. “I have absolute faith in our community. I have faith in our leaders. I have the faith of our capacity to work together.”

