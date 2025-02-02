Ariana Grande reveals which Cynthia Erivo prop she kept from Wicked

Ariana Grande has admitted to taking a prop from the set of Wicked movie and while that isn’t so unusual for actors, the prop in question has raised some eyebrows.

Grande took the prop home after Wicked finished filming and now it resides in a place of prominence at her Los Angeles home.

Grande was asked on BBC Radio One about keeping “a set of Cynthia [Erivo]’s ears”, which were prosthetics created for the Elphaba actress because she had a “million piercings”.

The interviewer asked whether the ears were on a wall somewhere, but Grande rebuffed the suggestion as she said that “framing them” would be “weird”.

“Right now, they’re just, like, next to the printer. With, like, pens and printer and then Cynthia’s ears,” Grande said.

The singer then joked about moving them around when she had guests as a prank: “Sometimes if I’m having guests over or if I put out a tray of whatever, I’ll just kind of leave them nearby to see if anyone gets a little confused… I’m just kidding. I’ve never done that, but I will. No, yeah, they’re next to the printer for now.”

“I think that’s the best place for them,” she added.

This is not the only prop Grande has reportedly taken from the Wicked set, previously joking that it was “a question of ‘What did we leave? what didn’t we take?'”.

Grande told Today.com also claimed Glinda’s wand, several books and globes from the Emerald City, and another prop related to Fiyero-actor Jonathan Bailey.

But Grande declined to explain what the latter prop was as it was a “movie two spoiler”.

Wicked follows two girls named Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda (Grande) who become roommates and later friends while studying at Shiz University. Their stories later diverge after an ill-fated trip to the Emerald City to meet the Wizard of Oz.

Part two of Wicked, titled Wicked: For Good is due for release on November 21, 2025.