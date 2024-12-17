The second instalment of Wicked has been given a new title ahead of its release next year.

There has been much speculation surrounding John M Chu’s sequel to the hit musical, which opened last month – and we now know it will be called Wicked: For Good.

The title of the second film, set to hit cinemas next November, has been changed to refer to an anticipated duet between Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, and Glinda (Ariana Grande).

Grande, Erivo and Chu posted about the name change on Instagram, captioning it: “You will be changed. Wicked: For Good, only in theaters November 21, 2025.”

Wicked stars Ariana Grande (L) and Cynthia Erivo (R). (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Excited fans have flooded the post with comments, with one writing: “I’m still recovering from part one.”

Grande’s brother, Frankie, wrote: “I’m so happy I could melt”, while someone else said: “Just the name already got me choked up.”

Part one featured the surprise appearances of Hairspray Live! and Descendants star Kristin Chenoweth and Frozen favourite Idina Menzel, but it is not known if there will be any starry cameos in the sequel.

If part two is as faithful to the stage show as the original, the story will jump forward and Elphaba will be known among the people of Emerald City as the villainess, while Glinda will be the people’s hero who works for the wizard.

The first film took more than $164 million (£130 million) at the worldwide box office on its first weekend, making it the best opening for a musical adaptation in movie history.

It was the third-biggest domestic debut of 2024 in the US, behind Deadpool & Wolverine ($211 million/£166 million) and Inside Out 2 ($154 million/£121 million).

Wicked is in cinemas now.

