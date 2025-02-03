Beyoncé has become the first Black woman to win Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards, and her priceless reaction is already taking over the internet.

The music behemoth beat off competition from Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, Post Malone and Lainey Wilson to win the Best Country Album accolade, for her genre-defying 2023 record, Cowboy Carter.

As fellow superstar and previous Best County Album winner Taylor Swift called Beyoncé as the winner, the cameras panned to the 43-year-old star, who had a hilarious, knee-jerk reaction.

She threw her hands to the side and shot her eyes to the left, looking visibly shook. Her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, then seemingly told her mother to get up to accept the award.

beyoncé was so gagged 😭😭 i know she was not expecting to win best country album at the #GRAMMYS after the CMAs snubbed her in every category



CONGRATS BEY 🐝🌟 pic.twitter.com/uA0bAp8nNy — pastel ← leo ꓽꓽ) (@pastelETH) February 3, 2025

The moment has become an instant meme online, with fans left in hysterics by the history maker’s response.

“NEW MEME ALERT LMFAOOOO,” declared one fan.

“Beyoncé’s genuine shock almost got me in tears over here! Like she genuinely did not expect to have gotten that Grammy given how the genre of country is. You deserve Queen,” another wrote.

I keep coming back to this but Beyoncé really didn’t expect to win that award. Like I have never seen her this shocked at getting awarded. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/nTBuZhHFwA — ⚜️TV Fanatic⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) February 3, 2025

While it’s unlikely that Beyoncé was surprised to be awarded a Grammy – she’s the most awarded artist in history, with 34 wins – her shock may have come at her winning in a country category.

Beyoncé was snubbed entirely at the Country Music Awards last year, while the singer herself has said she doesn’t deem Cowboy Carter as a country album.

Accepting the award, Beyoncé told the crowd she “was not expecting” to win, and described “genre” as a “cold word” that boxes artists in.

“I’d like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this, this album we worked so hard on… I think sometimes genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists, and just want to encourage people to do what they’re passionate about. And to stay persistent,” she shared.

Earlier in the evening, she became the first Black woman in more than 50 years to win an accolade in a country music genre category at the Grammys, for her Miley Cyrus collaboration “II Most Wanted”.

At the end of the night, Beyoncé won the coveted Album of the Year award for Cowboy Carter – her first ever award in the category.

