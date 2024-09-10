In perhaps one of the biggest snubs of the year, Beyoncé failed to receive any nominations at the CMA Awards 2024, despite releasing one of the biggest country albums this year with Cowboy Carter.

Earlier this year, the musician made history as the first Black woman to earn a number-one country album on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart with Cowboy Carter. Yet, she has failed to be recognised by the Academy of Country Music Awards.

On 7 April, Billboard confirmed the accolade, stating that the singer’s latest release reached “No. 1 on Top Country Albums, making Beyoncé the first Black woman ever to have led the list”. She also became the first Black woman to reach the top spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart with “Texas Hold ‘Em”, and held onto the position for an impressive 10 weeks.

Her 27-track album – which features Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson and Malone – sparked conversations around racism in the music industry, particularly around Black singers’ right to occupy country music spaces.

In a recent social post, the singer appeared to reference her Country Music Awards performance in 2016, stating that the album’s idea came from a time when she “did not feel welcomed”. At the time, the star performed her Lemonade track “Daddy Lessons” alongside The Chicks (formerly known as The Dixie Chicks), and was subjected to racist abuse.

Artists honoured with nominations at the CMA Awards 2024 include Morgan Wallen, with seven nominations this year, while Chris Stapleton and Cody Johnson earned five. Meanwhile, Post Malone and Lainey Wilson achieved four nominations each.

Beyoncé’s collaborator Shaboozey, who featured on two Cowboy Carter tracks, achieved his first-ever CMA nomination this year. He credited the musician for “opening a door” for Black artists in the country music scene.

He said on X (formerly Twitter): “That goes without saying. Thank you @Beyonce for opening a door for us, starting a conversation, and giving us one of the most innovative country albums of all time!”

The 2024 Country Music Awards are available to watch live on 20 November on ABC in the US and to stream the next day on Hulu.