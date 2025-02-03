Chappell Roan has shared a powerful message of solidarity with the transgender community at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

While walking the red carpet in a ballerina print Jean Paul Gaultier gown, the queer “Pink Pony Club” singer took a moment to urge that trans joy will “never no matter what” be taken away.

“It’s brutal right now, but trans people have always existed and they will forever exist, and they will never no matter what happens take trans joy away,” she opined during an interview, seemingly addressing Donald Trump’s recent attacks on the LGBTQ+ community.

“[Trans joy] has to be protected more than anything. I would not be here without trans girls,” she continued, then addressing the camera and adding: “Just know that pop music is thinking about you and cares about you.

“I’m trying my best to really stand up for you.”

Chappell Roan speaking about Trans Rights on the #GRAMMYs red carpet:



"It's brutal right now, but trans people have always existed, and they will forever exist, and they will never no matter what happens take trans joy away, and that has to be protected more than anything" pic.twitter.com/4k6elyhKne — Chappell Roan Philippines (@chappellroanPH) February 2, 2025

Since his inauguration as US president last month, Trump has signed a number of executive orders against LGBTQ+ people, particularly trans and non-binary folk.

Within his first few hours back in the White House, he signed an order to declare that there are “only two sexes.”

Trump’s administration has also taken aim at company diversity, equity, and including (DEI) practices, signing an order to end DEI policies across federal workforces. DEI initiatives are often put in place to promote fairness and protection for minority groups in the workplace.

You may like to watch

Chappell Roan, who is a lesbian, has been a fierce advocate for the LGBTQ+ community for years before her music career ascended to global heights in 2024.

Chappell Roan at the 2025 Grammy Awards. (Getty)

She’s previously spoken out about attempts to outlaw public drag performances, and told PinkNews in 2023 that she will “fight like hell” to protect the queer community.

Roan is nominated for six Grammy Awards at the 2025 ceremony, including in the coveted Album of the Year category for The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, and in the Best New Artist category.

She’s expected to perform her 2024 breakthrough hit “Good Luck, Babe!” at the ceremony too.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.