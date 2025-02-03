M3GAN is back, people! And everyone’s favourite killer doll has returned with a new dance, this time to queer icon Chappell Roan, to promote the sequel to the 2023 horror film M3GAN 2.0.

After the character in the original movie reached gay icon status, in part thanks to the now infamous dance scene, the murderous AI bot has now returned with new moves. A new teaser trailer for M3GAN 2.0 posted Monday (3 February) features the main character throwing shapes to none other than Chappell Roan’s super sapphic smash, “Femininomenon”.

The teaser features the killer doll body rolling, hip-swirling and cartwheeling into oblivion, and reads: “On June 27 this b***h is back.”

The teaser debuted during the 2025 Grammy Awards, just after Roan performed her hit track “Pink Pony Club” and won the award for Best New Artist.

M3GAN (2023) follows nine-year-old Cady (Violet McGraw) who moves in with her aunt Gemma (Allison Williams) after being tragically orphaned.

Gemma finds herself unable to connect with her niece and since she works as a roboticist at a toy factory, decides to make Cady a friend. Enter AI doll M3GAN – whose attempts to protect Cady from harm result in horrific turns.

According to IMDb, the follow-up to the hugely successful horror movie takes place “two years after M3GAN’s rampage”.

“Her creator Gemma resorts to resurrecting her infamous creation in order to take down Amelia, the military-grade weapon who was built by a defence contractor who stole M3GAN’s underlying tech.”

Fans appear to have clocked on that the creators of M3GAN are well aware of her gay icon status, with one fan writing on social media: “I love how the marketing team is just pandering to the gays at this point.”

“Y’all know exactly who your audience is,” another fan teased on X/Twitter.

Others have shared their ideas on how to make M3GAN 2.0 even gayer, with one person suggesting: “If there’s no Chappell cameo, shut this down.”

M3GAN 2.0 is out in cinemas on 27 June.

