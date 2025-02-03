Chappell Roan won Best New Artist at the Grammys 2025 after delivering a stellar performance of “Pink Pony Club” at the awards ceremony to the delight of celebrity fans in the crowd and home-viewers.

The star beat fellow hitmakers Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Shaboozey and Teddy Swims in the category, alongside Benson Boone, Khruangbin and Raye.

Her friend Olivia Rodrigo introduced Roan to the Grammys 2025 stage prior to her win, and she entered via a giant pink pony, no less. She exuded full drag glam in a metallic studded top and shorts set for the performance, alongside a matching Stetson hat finished with a pink feather.

Roan accepted the Best New Artist award onstage at the Grammys 2025. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Roan’s larger-than-life set featured dancers wearing clown makeup waving star-embossed flags, and a touch of her signature vibrato kissed her bellowing vocals as she sang.

The star, who shared a message of trans solidarity on the Grammys 2025 red carpet, called the song her “love letter to L.A.” She said: “I love this city. L.A. gave me the courage to be myself because ultimately it is where I feel the most free.”

Following her impeccable performance, the star received a well-deserved standing ovation, with audience members including Janelle Monáe, Kelsea Ballerini, and Alicia Keys filmed singing along.

The star entered via an actual pink pony to perform her hit track. (John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The star exuded drag glamour for the performance. (John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Fans were blown away by her performance, and said her “Pink Pony Club” set was where “a superstar was born”.

“This is such a proud moment for all of us,” one fan began. “I’m so f***ing proud of her, she deserves this moment.” Another added that Roan simply “devoured” on-stage.

“Her vocals, her energy, and that ICONIC vibe – unforgettable!”, added a fourth.