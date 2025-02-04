Jeopardy! player Drew Goins has queer viewers shook thanks to his dazzling performance – and, if we’re honest, dazzling good looks – during last night’s (3 February) Tournament of Champions quarterfinals.

The journalist and Washington Post writer stunned the audience and at-home viewers during game six of the quarterfinals, in which he competed alongside policy analyst Amar Kakirde and high school counsellor Lucas Patridge.

Hawaiian-born Drew Goins, who is gay, managed to speed through Jeopardy!‘s eclectic host of categories, ranging from “Nicknames” to “The Man, The Myth, The Legend”, coming out on top with a jaw-dropping 25 correct answers and amassed winnings of $24,600.

It’s been a long and lucky road getting Goins to this particular place in the gameshow, considering he lost during his original appearance on Jeopardy! back in September.

He returned to the game in January, going on to become one of champions in the Jeopardy! Second Chance Tournament.

Even then, he wasn’t initially meant to take part in the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions – his spot was originally reserved for Abbott Elementary actress and Jeopardy! celebrity version winner, Lisa Ann Walter, who had to pull out due to scheduling conflicts.

As such, Goins not only managed to score a place in the tournament, but he became the show’s first ever Second Chance champ to make it to the semifinals in the Tournament of Champions.

It’s quite the story, but a major part of his TV tale up to now has involved the brainbox becoming an “international sex symbol” in the process.

On Reddit, where Drew Goins has his own account and frequently responds to Jeopardy! fans, he’s been dubbed “the prettiest man ever seen” by viewers.

You may like to watch

One such viewer put the question directly to Goins himself, writing: “Did you ever imagine Jeopardy! would make you a sex symbol, of all things?”

To which Goins hilariously (and humbly) responded: “I spent a long time coming to terms with the fact that going on J! would ensure that I never became a sex symbol, actually.”

If Drew has one million fans, I am one of them

If Drew has one fan, that one is me

If Drew has no fans, I'm no longer alive#jeopardy — Anything I Watch (@AnythingIwatch) February 4, 2025

In my next life I want to come back as Drew Goins…he's just adorable #Jeopardy — 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈Tom T🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@PkSlope) February 4, 2025

The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions continues tonight (4 February) on NBC.

