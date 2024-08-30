Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph has taken to social media to ask her older fans to try to respect other people’s pronouns.

The 67-year-old actress took to Instagram earlier this month to write: “This message is for those of you who are of a certain age, over 40.

“Some of the things you used to do and say when you were young, they’re not going to work right now. Children now want to be called by their name. They want to be respected with their pronouns.”

The Sister Act 2 star continued: “I know it might be hard for some of you to say, ‘Hey, Apple, how you doing?’ It might be more difficult for some folks when maybe they don’t look like a he or a she to you, but they want to be called they, him or her.

“Call them by their name. Please don’t call them out of their name. Just try, thank you.”

Independent surgical guidelines published in July focused on the use of a patient’s name and pronouns as an “important way of showing respect and decreasing the risk of gender dysphoria”.

The guidelines emphasised the importance of using people’s correct pronouns and the link to better wellbeing.

In 2022, Ralph won an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role of Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary. The star, known for originating Deena Jones in the Broadway adaptation of Dreamgirls, stunned the audience by singing her acceptance speech.

