Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce has said it’s an “honour” to play in front of US president Donald Trump at the Super Bowl 59.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce, who defended his brother’s use of a homophobic slur during an altercation with a football fan last year, will play against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans on Sunday (9 February).

Trump will become the first sitting president of the US to attend a Super Bowl. He will be joined by Kelce’s girlfriend, Swift, who has dated Kelce since the summer of 2023.

Ahead of the Chiefs’ hope to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls, Kelce spoke about the “honour” of playing in front of Trump.

‘It’s a great honour’

“It’s a great honour I think, no matter who the president is.

“I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there – it’s the best country in the world so it’d be pretty cool,” he said, as reported by the BBC, on Wednesday (5 February).

Kelce’s teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has also said it will be “cool” to play in front of sitting president Trump.

Trump hasn’t revealed who he thinks will win but has said, “There’s a certain quarterback who seems to be a pretty good winner.”

Multiple artists have faced backlash for performing at Trump’s inauguration, including Nelly, who was criticised by singer Janelle Monáe for having “sold out”.

Nelly defended his decision, saying he would’ve performed at the event regardless of who was president.

Speaking about his brother’s incident, in which Jason responded to a supporter who asked, “How does it feel that your brother is a f****t for dating Taylor Swift?” by saying, “Who’s the f****t now?”, Kelce explained that it was due to a “clown” talking to him about his family.

He added: “That’s not who you are. I love you, brother. I think you said that perfectly,” Travis said, referring to Jason’s admission that he chose to “greet hate with hate”.

