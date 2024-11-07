Travis Kelce defends brother’s use of homophobic slur during altercation

Travis Kelce has defended his brother’s use of a homophobic slur during an altercation with a football fan.

During ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday (2 November), former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce was heard responding to a supporter who said: “Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a f****t for dating Taylor Swift?”

Kelce grabbed the man’s phone and threw it on the floor, asking: “Who’s the f****t now?”

He addressed the incident on the channel’s Monday Night Countdown, saying: “I’m not happy with anything that took place. I’m not proud of it.” He admitted that he “chose to greet hate with hate” and fell to a level he shouldn’t have.

‘You reacted in a way that was defending your family’

Now, Travis, who started dating Swift last year, has also spoken about the incident. On their New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said: “I know it’s weighing on you, brother. That s**t sucks. That’s gonna make it a bigger situation than I think it really is.

“The real situation is that you had some f***ing clown come up to you and talk about your family. You reacted in a way that was defending your family and you might have used some words that you regret using.”

Jason was “owning it”, his younger brother added.

“That’s not who you are. I love you, brother. I think you said that perfectly,” Travis said, referring to Jason’s admission that he chose to “greet hate with hate”.

