Singer Janelle Monáe has roasted Nelly over his appearance at an event marking Donald Trump’s inauguration, saying: “You sold out”.

Rapper Nelly defended his decision to perform at Trump’s Liberty Inaugural Ball, claiming: “This isn’t politics”.

But at a Grammys after-party, Monáe, a strong advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, having come out as non-binary in 2022 , took the rapper to task for his decision.

On Sunday (2 February), alongside singer and rapper Anderson .Paak, Monáe performed Nelly’s hit “Hot in Herre” and couldn’t resist commenting on the Trump performance.

Janelle Monáe has come out fighting. (Josh Brasted/WireImage/Getty)

“F*** you, Nelly,” she said. “I used to like Nelly but then he went to perform for Donald Trump.”

She then broke into rap: “Nelly, you sold out. I used to think he was cool, but now you look like a motherf****ing fool… f*** you, you got a new attitude.”

Nelly defended his decision, saying he would’ve performed at the event regardless of who was president.

“I didn’t know that you was riding with me because you thought I would ride for who you voted for. I didn’t know that I had to agree with your political choices. If you follow what I do, this shouldn’t even be an argument,” he said.

“I support the president of the United States, regardless of who is in office. I respect the office”.

Nelly said he would have performed at the inauguration ball regardless of who was president. (John Medina/Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood and the Village People also performed at events celebrating Trump’s return to power, and were condemned by their fans.

Trump attacked the LGBTQ+ community during his first term in the White House and almost immediately after being sworn-in again on 20 January signed an executive order proclaiming that America would recognise only two sexes: male and female.

