Barcelona football star Mapi León has denied inappropriately touching rival Daniela Caracas and asking her if she “has a d**k”.

The Barcelona defender faced accusations after clips surfaced on social media showing the clash that occurred in the 15th minute of Sunday’s match against Espanyol.

Caracas’ club condemned the alleged incident and confirmed that she has been offered the opportunity of legal help should she wish to take action against León.

‘Total condemnation’

“Espanyol wish to express total condemnation at events which took place during the game which we consider unacceptable and should not pass unnoticed,” a statement on the club website read.

“During the match, Barca player León, in a struggle with our player, Caracas, made a gesture which violated the privacy of said player. At the time, Caracas did not react because of the impact caused by the situation. Later, after assimilating what happened, she became aware of the seriousness of the gesture but chose not to react angrily to avoid a disciplinary sanction and harming the team.”

Caracas subjected to insults on social media

The incident resulted in Colombia centre back Caracas being subjected to “hundreds” of insults on social media, her club went on to claim.

“We are concerned that, instead of focusing on the incident itself, part of the media attention has been diverted to other issues unrelated to the seriousness of the action.”

Barcelona have also released a statement, on behalf of León who denied the accusations.

“At no time did I, nor was it my intention [to], infringe upon the intimacy of my fellow professional Daniela Caracas,” the statement read. “As the images show, it was part of a playing action in which she deliberately touches me and I touch her leg saying in reaction to the clash: ‘What’s up with you?’

“There is no contact with her private parts and certainly no intention. I insist it was just part of the game that does not warrant the importance that has been attached to it.

León condemns harassment of Caracas

“The idea of touching the private parts of a colleague would never enter my head, it goes against my principles and I would never do such a thing. I condemn the harassment that Daniela appears to have been suffering on social networks, which has nothing to do with me, and I offer her my most sincere support.”

León went on to say that the “noise and controversy” surrounding the incident was “aimed solely at damaging my image and principles, by spreading manipulated news and events for other purposes.”

She expressed being “upset and disappointed” and threatened legal action against those “seeking to exploit this strictly footballing incident to cause me damage and continue spreading unfounded accusations”.

