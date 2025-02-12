Donald Trump’s education department has demanded that the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) strip trans athletes like Lia Thomas of their titles.

On 5 February, Trump adhered to his campaign promise and signed the executive order banning trans women from competing in women’s sporting events.

Trump’s department of education is now calling on the NCAA to revoke titles and records earned by trans athletes such as Lia Thomas.

In a letter, obtained by the Daily Caller, the department states: “In short, the NCAZ and NFHS [National Federation of State High School Associations] must not only prospectively protect female categories in sports, but also restore to female athletes all records, titles, awards, and recognitions wrongfully credited to male athletes.”

The letter further requests that the NCAA adopt “clear, fact-based language” from the president’s executive order titled “Protecting Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth” in order to eradicate the “glaring loopholes that permit males to join, compete or set standards on women’s teams going forward”.

Thomas made history in 2022 as the first trans woman to win the top national college swimming championship.

She has been thrust into the spotlight after attracting attention from gender-critical figures, as well as fellow trans woman Caitlin Jenner. The former Olympian previously claimed that it was “unfair” for Thomas to compete in women’s sports.

Thomas has previously said that transgender women are “not a threat to women’s sports”, adding: “Trans people don’t transition for athletics. We transition to be happy and authentic and our true selves.”

GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) has said that Trump’s anti-trans sports order has “zero credibility protecting women and girls”.

