World’s ‘first out gay imam’ shot dead in South Africa

A trailblazing gay imam Muhsin Hendricks has died in a shooting in South Africa. He was dubbed as the world’s “first out gay imam”

The 57-year-old was shot dead on Saturday morning (15 February) after the car he travelled in near Gqeberha in the country’s Eastern Cape Province was ambushed, according to the BBC.

Hendricks’ Al-Ghurbaah Foundation, which runs the Masjidul Ghurbaah mosque in the Wynberg suburb of Cape Town, confirmed his death following “a targeted attack on Saturday morning” as per the outlet. Reports suggest that he was killed after officiating a lesbian wedding, though this is yet to be confirmed.

Police said in a statement: “Two unknown suspects with covered faces got out of the vehicle and started firing multiple shots at the vehicle.”

Hendricks led a mosque in Cape Town which was a safe space for gay and other marginalised Muslims. In 1996 he founded The Inner Circle, a human rights organisation based in the capital which helps “Muslims who are queer to reconcile Islam with their sexuality” and gender identity.

He came out publicly as gay in 1996, shocking the Muslim community in Cape Town and across the world. After founding the organisation, he launched an inclusive Masjidul Ghurbaah mosque.

Hendricks also ran workshops for imams across Africa, helping them to develop an inclusive understanding of gender and sexuality within Islam.

Julia Ehrt, executive director at the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) urged the authorities to investigate “what we fear may be a hate crime”.

“He supported and mentored so many people in South Africa and around the world in their journey to reconcile with their faith, and his life has been a testament to the healing that solidarity across communities can bring in everyone’s lives,” she said.

Hendricks’ work in Africa was considered vital, where homosexuality is still illegal in 31 out of 54 nations, with South Africa being the only country in the continent that allows same-sex marriage.