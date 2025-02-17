South African Muslim groups have condemned the killing of Muhsin Hendricks, the ‘first out gay imam’, as police are said to be “hot on the heels” of the suspects.

Hendricks, 57, led a mosque in Cape Town which is a safe space for LGBTQ+ and other marginalised Muslims.

He was shot dead on Saturday morning (15 February) after the car he travelled in near Gqeberha in the country’s Eastern Cape Province was ambushed, with a hooded figure seen exiting a pick-up truck that was blocking Hendricks’ vehicle and then firing shots at him through the window.

Reports suggest that he had recently officiated a lesbian wedding, however this is yet to be confirmed.

In a statement, South Africa’s Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) condemned his killing and “any acts of violence targeting members of the LGBTQ community or any other community”.

“It has been alleged that the killing may have been motivated by hatred toward Muhsin Hendricks due to his views on same-sex relationships,” the statement reads.

“While the MJC has consistently maintained that Muhsin’s position is incompatible with Islamic teachings, we unequivocally condemn his murder and any acts of violence targeting members of the LGBTQ community or any other community.

“As members of a democratic, pluralistic society, the MJC remains steadfast in advocating for peaceful coexistence and mutual respect, even amidst divergent views.

“We extend our sympathies to the bereaved during this difficult time and pray for peace and justice to prevail.”

Also commenting on Hendricks’ death, The United Ulama Council of South Africa (UUCSA) also said it disagreed with the imam’s teachings on same-sex relationships but “condemns all forms of extrajudicial killings” as “they undermine the rule of law and contribute to societal instability”.

“We consequently call on everyone to act responsibly, avoid spreading unverified information, and refrain from making assumptions that have the potential to heighten tension and put others at risk, based on mere suspicion,” the group said.

“At this point, it is important that all members of society should allow the relevant law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident, ensuring that justice is served based on evidence and due process, rather than on hearsay or rumours.

“Upholding justice and respecting due process are essential to ensuring calm and order.”

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika about the hunt for the killers, South Africa’s deputy justice minister Andries Nel said police are “hot on the heels” of the suspects.

Nel went on to describe Hendrinks as “a South African that we can all be proud of, a South African that we can all aspire to be”.

