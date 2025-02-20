Lady Gaga confirms plans for ‘Telephone’ part two music video

Lady Gaga has renewed hope that one of the worst-kept promises of her career, a follow-up to her legendary “Telephone” music video, might actually happen.

Hardcore Little Monsters will know that at the end of her murderous, ten-minute music video for “Telephone”, which stars her collaborator Beyoncé, Gaga promised that the saga was “To Be Continued…”

Fifteen years later, and the epic follow-up has yet to materialise. It’s not the biggest surprise for her ardent fans though, who have got used to major projects being teased and then shelved indefinitely (Artpop Act II? “Venus” music video? Gaga’s performance in space, hello?)

But for the first time in years, Mother Monster has confirmed that while the “Telephone” continuation is on the back burner, it’s definitely not in the bin.

Taking a lie detector test with Vanity Fair, Gaga was questioned on whether fans will ever see the wildly anticipated sequel, to which she responded – somewhat shiftily – “Yes”.

She confessed to not knowing when the second part of the video would drop, or whether Beyoncé would be involved, but confirmed that the 15-year delay had nothing to do with scheduling conflicts between her and Ms Cowboy Carter.

The lie detector picked up on the validity of Gaga’s statements as, despite her obvious apprehension, she was telling the truth.

“Telephone” – with its Coke can hair curlers, police-taped nudity, and cigarette-slatted sunglasses – became an instantly iconic part of the Lady Gaga archives upon its release in 2010.

You may like to watch

It scored three nominations at the MTV Video Musics Awards in 2010, including a nod for Best Music Video.

Elsewhere in her rather nervy chat with Vanity Fair, Gaga revealed that her former male alter ego Jo Calderone, who starred on the album artwork for her Born This Way single “Yoü and I”, is sadly “no longer with us”, but didn’t detail how he perished.

Lady Gaga’s upcoming seventh studio album Mayhem is due for release on 7 March.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.