Lady Gaga has debuted “Abracadabra”, the third official single from her upcoming seventh studio album Mayhem, during the 2025 Grammy Awards.

As the Grammys paused to take an ad break, Lady Gaga appeared on screen decked out in a red latex bodysuit and matching, spiked hat.

“The category is… dance, or die,” she murmured into a red microphone, as it became clear that the “Abracadabra” music video was premiering.

The camera then swept over the top of her blood red hat to reveal a dance troupe donning all white, depicting some classic Gaga angel vs demon imagery.

“Pay the door to the angels, goin’ circles in our clouds, keep your mind on the distance, when the devil turns around,” she belts in the rip-roaring first verse, as she struts through the dancers in a lace get-up with billowing train.

The song climaxes with a europop inspired chorus, followed by a sledgehammering post-chorus during which the megastar repeats the title in broken syntax.

Fans have described the thumping single as “giving ‘Judas’/’Alejandro’ vibes” and dubbed it “the best song Gaga has put out in years”.

“The definition of ‘WE ARE SO BACK.’ Truly giving the people what they want. A return to form,” wrote journalist Bradley Stern on X/Twitter.

“Also, making the whole world watch a full music video during an awards show in 2025? C**ty. I live. Already stuck in my head,” he added.

A second Little Monster added: “Lady Gaga doing satanic pop music… ABRACADABRA WE ARE SO BACK!!!”

“Seeing Gaga back to her roots I’m crying,” a third wept.

Lady Gaga serves goth glam at the Grammy Awards 2025. (Getty)

“Abracadabra” follows the previously released singles “Die With A Smile” with Bruno Mars and “Disease”, with the latter hailed as a return to Gaga’s The Fame Monster era dark pop roots.

All three tracks will feature on Gaga’s new album Mayhem, which is set for release on 7 March.

Earlier on at the Grammy Awards, Gaga and Mars took to the stage to perform a cover of Mamas and the Papas’ duet “California Dreamin'” as an emotional tribute to those affected by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.

“Abracadabra” and its music video are both available to stream now.

