President Donald Trump has made his endorsement for Florida governor, and he wants Rep. Byron Donalds to take on the role, despite Donalds not yet formally running in the race.

On Thursday (20 February), Trump endorsed Donalds for the role of governor in the Sunshine State should the congressman decide to join the race. Current Florida governor Ron DeSantis is set to leave office in 2027 when his term ends.

Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: “Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, BYRON, RUN!”

He added in another post: “As Governor, Byron would have a BIG Voice, and would work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda.

“He will fight tirelessly to Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military, Protect our Vets, Restore our Economic Power, Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.”

Later that night, Donalds responded to Trump’s endorsement message, appearing to hint that he would be gunning for the role. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter) with a screenshot of the president’s message, “President Trump is Making America Great Again.

— Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) February 21, 2025

Florida voters are set to elect the next governor on 3 November 2026 during the state’s gubernatorial election. The winner will be sworn into office in January 2027 and undergo a four-year term.

Who is Byron Donalds?

United States Rep. Donalds is a Brooklyn, New York native who graduated from Florida State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in finance and marketing. He was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2016.

He served as the PreK-12 Quality Subcommittee Chair in the 2018-2019 Legislative Session and the Insurance & Banking Subcommittee’s Chairman in the 2019-2020 Legislative Session. Then, in 2021, Donalds was elected to serve in Congress.

His website states that “as a rising star in the Republican party, he has stood in the trenches against the rise of woke culture in schools…And our military.” He also has a “100% rating from Florida Right to Life,” an anti-abortion organisation, as per the site.