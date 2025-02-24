Bella Bautista is set to make history as the first trans woman to compete for the title of Miss Georgia USA.

Bautista, 22, a former competitive cheer athlete and Miss Buckhead USA 2025, will take part in the beauty contest in June, which is the official state preliminary to Miss USA.

Speaking to Georgia Voice, a publication focused on Georgia’s LGBTQ+ community, Bautista admitted she did not believe she was going to get in because she is trans: “Going into it, I was very uneasy, but I was authentic and honest.”

“I’m going into a space where I’m not sure how the treatment or reaction is going to be, but all I can hope for and pray for is that I’m treated equally and I’m scored fairly,” Bautista said.

Bautista’s fears are not unwarranted given the connection between the Trump administration – which is bringing sweeping changes to the rights of trans people – and the owners of Miss Georgia’s production company.

Since returning to office the Republican president has enacted a raft of anti-trans executive orders aimed at stripping away the hard earned rights of trans folks, including declaring the official policy of the US is that there are “only two sexes”, banning transgender people from serving in the military, barring trans women from female sports and restricting gender-affirming healthcare for trans people under the age 19.

The president of Greenwood Productions – the company behind Miss Georgia USA and other pageants in southern states – is Kim Greenwood, who is married to country singer Lee Greenwood who performed at Trump’s inauguration concert and various rallies on the campaign trail.

Earlier this month, Greenwood’s support of Trump was affirmed when he was appointed to the Kennedy Center board after Trump named himself its chairman.

Prior to getting a spot in the Miss Georgia USA, Bautista has spoken out for trans rights and against sports bans.

Speaking to Outsports, Bautista called out lawmakers enforcing the sweeping bans, saying the whilst they are “well-paid, well-rehearsed” the “only thing they could reference was Lia Thomas”.

“They are harming one community to protect another community. This is about rights for all Americans and its unfair. As a trans athlete, this affects me and its time that they really open their eyes and see the world is bigger than they think,” she told the outlet.

In a previous piece for Georgia Voice, she also said a pageantry is a “way to use your voice and use your platform to speak up about something”.

”You have 25 people discussing various topics that relate to their background, to their story, to their struggles.

“For me personally, one of the things that I’m most concerned about is discriminatory policies in local county jails. Unfortunately, last year, in April, I faced false imprisonment at my local county jail where I was subjected to unusual and cruel punishment,” she said.

“This new administration could actually increase the immunities for these officers, so it would become harder for people to fight against cases like mine that are happening across the country to trans people, to people in general.”

Looking forward to the Miss Georgia context, she said: “I’m going to be doing everything in my power to put my best foot forward on that stage.

“I’m going to try to slay the catwalk and walk away with that Miss Georgia USA sash.”