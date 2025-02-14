Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes has resigned from the Kennedy Center board after President Donald Trump was voted as chairman.

Trump was named chair of the performing arts centre on Wednesday, following a vote by its board. John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts receives federal funding and is a leading performing arts venue in the US.

Rhimes, who is also behind the long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, was treasurer of the center. On Wednesday (12 February), a spokesperson for the writer-producer confirmed that she has stepped down.

“Please be advised that as of today, Shonda Rhimes has resigned from the board of the Kennedy Center,” the statement read. Rhimes was appointed to the board by President Barack Obama and served as one of the Washington-based establishment’s officers.

Barbie star and One of Them Days producer Issa Rae has also cut ties with the organisation, telling fans that she is cancelling her one-night-only show, An Evening with Issa Rae, at the venue. It was scheduled for March.

“Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I’ve decided to cancel my appearance at this venue,” Rae wrote in a statement on Instagram.

The Kennedy Center’s board is now solely made up of Trump appointees. Trump took to Truth Social following his appointment and wrote: “It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees.”

Last week, Trump vowed to fire members of the board of trustees and named himself as chairman. He criticised the centre’s previous shows, including accusing the venue of hosting drag shows which are “specifically targeting our youth” and other performances that are supposedly “anti-American propaganda”.

He told reporters: “We’re going to make sure that it’s good and it’s not going to be woke. There’s no more woke in this country.” Trump added: “Some of the shows were terrible, they were a disgrace.” However, when asked, he denied having seen any shows at The Kennedy Center.

A petition against Trump’s involvement at the centre demands “protection of artistic independence at the Kennedy Center, public commitment to programming that reflects America’s full diversity, and clear policy preventing political interference in artistic decisions”.

The petition, which has garnered over 4,000 signatures since its launch, also adds that “targeting board members over drag performances sends a chilling message about who gets to create art and whose stories deserve to be told”.

You can sign the petition, Stop the Political Takeover of the Kennedy Center – Protect Free Expression, here.