Dolly Parton responds to Republican plans to defund her library programme

Superstar Dolly Parton has spoken out after Indiana Republicans were reported to have slashed their budget for her scheme, which provides free books for children under the age of five.

Parton, a well-known LGBTQ+ ally, started her Imagination Library programme in 1995 in honour of her father, who never learned to read or write. Under the scheme, one free book is sent each month to every enrolled child from birth. The programme celebrated its 100-millionth donation in 2018.

The country singer and actor has called on Republican governor Mike Braun to reconsider the state’s proposed budget, which has reportedly axed its 50 per cent funding of the programme.

Jeff Conyers, the president of The Dollywood Foundation, said the scheme had “helped nurture a love of reading, given families precious moments of joy, and built a foundation for life-long learning”. The library donates books to more than 125,000 children in Indiana each month, he added.

“We are hopeful that governor Braun and the Indiana legislature will continue this vital investment, by restoring the state’s funding match for local Imagination Library programmes,” Conyers told the The Daily Beast.

“The beauty of the Imagination Library is that it unites us all, regardless of politics, because every child deserves the chance to dream big and succeed.”

Teachers have also expressed concern over the proposed cuts, with Christina Lawrence saying she was planning to “talk to officials” to discuss funding for the scheme. “We see the positive impact it has on children, and it would just be very disappointing to see them defund the programme,” she told 14 News.

One social media user, who claimed “anybody I know with a small child” was signed up to the programme, put it more bluntly, saying: “Cutting free books for children is f**king pitiful.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.