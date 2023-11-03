Dolly Parton has slightly eased up on her no-politics rule to speak about her home state of Tennessee and their hurtful anti-trans laws.

Over the course of her legendary career, the “Jolene” singer has tried – for the most part – to avoid talking about politics or current affairs in interviews.

But in a new discussion with The Hollywood Reporter, Parton decided to share her thoughts on Tennessee’s recent slew of transphobic legislation.

Back in March, the state passed a ban on gender-affirming care for minors, including evidence-based treatments like hormone therapies and puberty blockers, despite the treatments being backed by every major medical association in the US.

At present, a number of transgender teenagers from Tennessee and their families are waiting to hear whether or not the Supreme Court will hear their case and block the discriminatory ban, after failing to block the ban at the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

Commenting on the state’s anti-trans laws, the singer said: “I just want everybody to be treated good.

“I try not to get into the politics of everything. I try to get into the human element of it. I have some of everybody in my own immediate family and in my circle of employees.

Dolly Parton tries not to speak on politics, but always has her LGBTQ+ fans’ backs. (Getty)

“I’ve got transgender people. I’ve got gays. I’ve got lesbians. I’ve got drunks. I’ve got drug addicts — all within my own family. I know and love them all, and I do not judge.”

The country singer continued: “And I just see how broken-hearted they get over certain things and I know how real they are.

“I know how important this is to them. That’s who they are. They cannot help that any more than I can help being Dolly Parton, you know, the way people know me.

“If there’s something to be judged, that is God’s business. But we are all God’s children and how we are is who we are.”

Parton has been a champion for the LGBTQ+ community throughout her career, regularly using her platform to show them support and urge her more conservative fans to open their hearts.

As far back as 2009, the “I Will Always Love You” singer has been outspoken about marriage equality.

In 2016, she spoke out about controversial public bathroom debates, while states determined whether or not they would restrict trans people from using public restrooms.

Dolly Parton has championed the LGBTQ+ community throughout her career. (David Becker/Getty Images)

“I hope that everybody gets a chance to be who and what they are. I just know, if I have to pee, I’m gon’ pee, wherever it’s got to be,” she told CNN at the time.

Parton is very much pro-drag, telling ABC News in 2012 that if she had been biologically born a male, she would have been a drag queen.

And last year, when Parton hopped on the social media bandwagon and joined TikTok, one of her first posts was a dedication to some of her biggest queer fans, including Dylan Mulvaney, Jan Sport, The Vivienne, Shuga Cain, and Trixxie Deluxe.