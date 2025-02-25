Emilia Pérez actress Karla Sofía Gascón is reportedly set to attend the Oscars on Sunday (2 March), despite controversy surrounding resurfaced social media posts where she expressed offensive views.

Spanish star Gascón is nominated in the Best Actress category at this year’s Academy Awards – the first transgender actor ever nominated in an acting category – but she had previously been seemingly removed from the pre-Oscars campaign trail by Emilia Pérez streamer, Netflix.

Gascón’s face had reportedly been taken off of promotional materials related to the Emilia Pérez campaign, despite her playing the lead, titular character, a Mexican cartel boss who fakes her own death in order to undergo gender-affirming surgery.

The move came after a slew of Gascón’s old, now-deleted tweets resurfaced, some expressing anti-Islam sentiment and others taking aim at the Oscars for promoting diversity, among other offensive remarks. She has since apologised for her comments.

Oscar-nominated Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón has stated that she is “deeply sorry” after a number of racist and Islamophobic tweets resurfaced (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, reports indicated that Netflix would no longer cover expenses for her travel and hair and makeup for events related to the film.

Since then, she has been absent from screenings, Q&A panels, and other awards ceremonies where she is nominated, including the BAFTAs and SAG Awards.

However, sources have now confirmed to Variety that Gascón will be at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for the Oscars on Sunday, with Netflix covering her travel expenses.

The publication has suggested that plans are still being confirmed as to whether she will walk the red carpet or be seated near her fellow stars of the crime musical, Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña.

Despite Karla Sofía Gascón being nominated in the Best Actress category at all major ceremonies this awards season, she has yet to bag a win. I’m Still Here actress Fernanda Torres and The Substance star Demi Moore won at the Golden Globes, while the latter also bagged the SAG Award for her role in the much-memed body horror.

Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez. (Shanna Besson/Pathé Films)

At the BAFTAs earlier this month, Anora star Mikey Madison won the Best Actress accolade.

Gascón will compete at the Oscars for the gong alongside Moore, Madison, Torres, and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo.

Her co-star Saldaña, however, is a shoo-in for the Best Supporting Actress gong, as she’s won the BAFTA, Golden Globe, and SAG Award for her role as dogged lawyer Rita in in the musical.

Emilia Pérez, from French director Jacques Audiard, is the most nominated film at this year’s Oscars, with 13 nods. It’s the most nominated non-English language film of all time.

