Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón has reportedly been removed from promotional material for the film’s Oscars campaign after a series of social media posts resurfaced.

Gascón, who has been nominated for a gong for her role as the musical’s titular character, and is first out trans performer to get an Academy Award nod, faced criticism after a number of old X/Twitter posts resurfaced in which she expresses anti-Islamic sentiment, as well as ones targeting George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars.

The posts include referring to Muslims with the ableist “r slur” and describing Floyd, whose death at the hands of police in 2020 sparked global Black Lives Matter protests, as a “drug addict swindler”.

Many of the posts, which were uncovered by journalist Sarah Hagi, have subsequently been deleted.

Karla Sofia Gascón. (Getty)

During an interview with CNN about the posts, Gascón broke down in tears, telling Juan Carlos Arciniegas she was “deeply sorry” and “not a racist”. She will not be withdrawing from the Oscars race.

In the wake of the controversy though, Gascón has seemingly been removed from the final leg of the film’s awards campaign schedule.

The Hollywood Reporter claimed that tensions were high between Gascón and Netflix, which owns the film distribution rights in the US, Canada and UK, after the star addressed the controversy publicly without consulting the streaming platform.

Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez. (Shanna Besson/Pathé Films)

On Netflix’s For Your Consideration webpage for the film, which leads the way with 13 nominations, co-star Zoe Saldana, who is up for best supporting actress, is front and centre while Gascón is noticeably absent.

Jason Osiason, the founder and editor-in-chief of Fantastic Film Fans, shared an image of the For Your Consideration poster, writing: “Karla Sofía Gascón has been completely erased from the latest Oscars ad for Emilia Pérez. I wonder why.”

Gascón is nominated in the best leading actress category and is up against Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo, The Substance star Demi Moore, Mickey Madison in Anora and Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here.

