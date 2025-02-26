News

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Michelle Tratchenberg dies aged 39

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Michelle Trachtenberg attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Michelle Tratchenberg appeared in TV hits including Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Michelle Tratchenberg has died at the age of 39, according to US media.

Police sources reportedly confirmed the actress’s death to The New York Post on Wednesday (26 February).

The star’s death is reportedly not being being treated as suspicious.

PinkNews has approached representatives for Tratchenberg for comment.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.

More:

How did this story make you feel?

Sending reaction...
Thanks for your feedback!

Please login or register to comment on this story.

Register to save articles and more. It'll only take a minute and it's free.
JOIN US TODAY!