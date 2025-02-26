Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Michelle Tratchenberg dies aged 39
Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Michelle Tratchenberg has died at the age of 39, according to US media.
Police sources reportedly confirmed the actress’s death to The New York Post on Wednesday (26 February).
The star’s death is reportedly not being being treated as suspicious.
PinkNews has approached representatives for Tratchenberg for comment.
This is a breaking story. More to follow.
