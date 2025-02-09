Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot confirmed by Sarah Michelle Gellar

Following leaked reports that the Buffy The Vampire Slayer series will be coming back, Sarah Michelle Gellar has confirmed that the hit show will be returning.

Gellar plays the titular Buffy, one in a long line of young women chosen to battle evil forces. Now, Gellar has shared why she is returning to the show over 20 years after the final episode aired.

In a post on Instagram, Gellar wrote about a conversation she had with director Chloe Zhao “to hear her take on a potential ‘Buffy’ revival” and though Gellar was not convinced at first, she met with Zhao simply because she was a fan of her work.

“Our twenty minute coffee quickly turned into a four hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us,” Gellar wrote.

“While I didn’t agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation. These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible [screenwriters] Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea.”

Gellar said she knew that fans were keen to “revisit ‘Buffy’ and her world” but ultimately she wanted to make sure they “would get it right”.

“I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there,” Gellar added.

Gellar is currently in “final talks” to return as the slayer with a Hulu pilot order on the horizon according to Variety. it is unclear yet whether other original Buffy cast members will be returning.

But, Gellar would not be the focus of the new show. Instead, the show would focus on a new slayer, with Buffy becoming a mentor of sorts, which would be fitting considering the original finale from 2003.

You may like to watch

The show was originally created by Joss Whedon, who was also responsible for the Buffy spinoff Angel. Whedon is reportedly not part of the reboot’s creative team following previous reports that the show-runner fostered a toxic work environment on the set.

Whedon has vehemently denied the accusations.