Pop icon Charli XCX has paid tribute to late transgender trailblazer and music producer SOPHIE in her BRIT Awards acceptance speech.

The “360” singer and Brat Summer architect won the British Dance Act award at the BRIT Awards ceremony (1 March), beating competition from queer hitmaker Becky Hill, Chase & Status, Fred again.. and Nia Archives.

Taking to the stage to accept her award from fellow singer Paloma Faith, Charli XCX took a moment to thank some of the pioneers of the genre, including her long-time producer A.G. Cook, Swedish pop megastar Robyn, Daft Punk, and M.I.A.

She also thanked trans dance icons Honey Dijon and Arca.

Rounding off her speech, she paid tribute to the woman who first introduced her to PC Music, and without whom, Brat wouldn’t exist: trans DJ and producer SOPHIE.

After noting her list of dance inspirations, Charli concluded: “…And of course, someone who none of us would be up here without, SOPHIE.”

SOPHIE, 1986-2021. (Getty/SOPHIE)

Grammy-nominated artist SOPHIE, full name Sophie Xeon, died in January 2021 aged 34, after falling off a roof in Athens, Greece.

She was attempting to take a photo of the full moon when she fell.

SOPHIE first worked with Charli XCX on her career-defining 2015 EP, Vroom Vroom, which jolted the musicians towards experimental dance-pop and garnered her an army of LGBTQ+ fans.

The pair went on to collaborate on Charli’s critically-acclaimed mixtapes Number 1 Angel and Pop 2.

SOPHIE also worked with mega music stars including Madonna, Rihanna, Kim Petras, and Shygirl. Her 2019 album Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album in 2020.

SOPHIE and Charli XCX perform together in 2016. (Getty)

This year, Charli XCX won the same accolade for Brat.

Brat features a tribute song to SOPHIE, entitled “So I”, which details their close working relationship and friendship, and makes reference to SOPHIE’s song, “It’s Okay To Cry”.

Charli XCX, who was nominated for five awards at the 2025 BRIT Awards, also won the Best British Single accolade for “Guess”, her collaboration with Billie Eilish.

Eilish is the first non-British woman to win in the Best British Single category.

