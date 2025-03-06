Lady Gaga’s seventh studio album Mayhem is just hours away, and she’s given her Little Monsters a little treat to satiate their appetite: a snippet of new song, “Garden of Eden”.

In a post on social media, sports TV network ESPN confirmed that the high-drama, high-energy new record was the official anthem of its 2025 Formula 1 coverage.

Over a 30-second supercut of some of the most explosive moments in recent F1 history, Lady Gaga’s new hit-to-be “Garden of Eden” played in the background.

Gaga’s Little Monsters were quick to scrub the audio of all traces of F1, so that they could hear a version of the song that’s as close to the official audio as possible.

Fans are already losing their minds over the theatrical glam-pop song, thanks both to its similarities to Gaga’s debut album The Fame, and its possibly symbolic lyrics.

“Go get your friends and meet me on the floor. You’re out of candy? I can get you more. DJ, hit the lights,” goes one verse heard in the F1 snippet.

Then, making reference to the famed Adam and Eve tale on the chorus, Gaga belts: “Take you to the Garden of Eden. Poisoned apple, take a bite.”

What appears to be the post-chorus features stuttering of the song’s title: “I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden… I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden.”

Garden of Eden snippet transported me back to 2009 so fast pic.twitter.com/DiVzHroaPE — chris | M∀YHEM 🖤👹 (@wheresmywigggg) March 5, 2025

You may like to watch

I’LL T T T TAKE YOU TO THE GARDEN OF EDEN pic.twitter.com/gHTRPsb24Q — chris | M∀YHEM 🖤👹 (@wheresmywigggg) March 5, 2025

Reacting to the lyrics, one fan theorised: “The concept of being taken to the Garden of Eden symbolising being briefly pulled into an endless paradise with your lover, while simultaneously being willing to suffer the punishments of every choice your lover makes…”

“‘Garden of Eden ‘snippet transported me back to 2009 so fast,” another shared on social media.

A third screamed: “‘GARDEN OF EDEN’ IS SOOOO FAME CODED, IM ALREADY OBSESSED.”

l’LL T-T-TAKE YOU TO THE GARDEN OF EDEN pic.twitter.com/vstwRsiGTC — wiLL (@willfulchaos) March 5, 2025

ESPN viewers hearing Garden of Eden for the first time pic.twitter.com/gYcLg5ZNRU — I wanna dance with me (@geogre_j) March 6, 2025

“Garden of Eden” is the third song on Lady Gaga’s Mayhem tracklist, with track one and two occupied by the first two singles, “Disease” and “Abracadabra”.

Fans have so far also heard the album’s final track, track 14, which is “Die With A Smile” featuring Bruno Mars.

Lady Gaga recently broke a record with “Die With A Smile”, as the song became the fastest to ever reach two billion streams on Spotify. It’s also the longest-running number-one song on the streaming platform, spending 137 days at the top. It also reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Lady Gaga’s Mayhem is released on 7 March.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.