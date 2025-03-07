With Paris Fashion Week officially underway, the city is a veritable who’s who of celebrities – including pop star Chappell Roan.

Just days after performing with Elton John at his Oscars after party in Los Angeles, Roan was seen at her first-ever fashion show for the brand Rabanne.

Lesbian icon Chappell Roan sat on the front row at the show, wearing a backless cream and silver top paired with a matching midi skirt, and one of the most dramatic drag-inspired pair of cat-eyes ever seen.

The singer has shown her love for Rabanne before, wearing a medieval chainmail dress from the fashion house for the 2024 VMAs when she won Best New Artist.

While at the show, Chappell Roan was seen sitting next to actress Sasha Calle, who appeared to be laughing uproariously at something Roan said.

Videos of the affectionate interaction between Roan and Calle posted to TikTok received over 8 million views in total, with people suggesting that the “Good Luck Babe!” singer appeared to be nervous talking to Calle.

Others questioned whether a potential friendship or romance was blossoming between the two, claiming that Chappell Roan might have been “shooting her shot” and even comparing the clip to interviews with famed couple Tom Holland and Zendaya.

The videos have no audio so it is unclear what Calle and Roan were discussing while at the show, and no evidence that they are anything other than casual acquaintances, but they certainly seemed to be having fun.

Who is Sasha Calle?

Calle is an American actress best known for starring in the soap opera The Young and the Restless and later making her film debut as Supergirl in The Flash featuring Ezra Miller.

The original ending of The Flash had Calle’s Supergirl set up as continuing her future in the DC universe but it never happened, which Calle previously told the Hollywood Reporter was “very heartbreaking”.

She called it a “rough experience”, finding out that despite signing a multi-film deal, a change in leadership at DC led to Milly Alcock taking over as the superhero character.

During the interview, Calle revealed that she identified as queer when discussing her love for Supergirl.

“It was very heartbreaking for me, and it was very confusing. Ultimately, I know that I did my best been said. It’s been said that a queer Latina girl like me couldn’t be Supergirl. But I was, and no one can take that away from me,” Calle said.

“That is the most important thing for me; I did something that mattered. And whether you saw yourself represented in me or not, a lot of people really connected with her and loved her.”