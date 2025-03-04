Sir Elton John is now an official member of the “Pink Pony Club”, people! The legendary singer-songwriter delivered a stellar performance of the track at his Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party with special guest Chappell Roan.

Roan joined Sir Elton in support of the fundraiser event, where the pair delivered an iconic duet of the lesbian icon’s standout track, , among many others.

Roan crowned the legend, who is a long-time fan of her music, with a pink cowboy hat. She told him: “You have sacrificed so much for the queer community and made it so I can be the artist I can be.”

Roan crowned Sir Elton as an honorary member of the “Pink Pony Club”. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

They also performed Sir Elton’s ballad “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”, originally recorded with the late George Michael.

During her solo performance, Roan performed her hit track “HOT TO GO!”, as well as a special performance of Sir Elton’s “Your Song”.

Sir Elton took to Instagram on Monday (3 March) to announce his newly-minted membership at the “Pink Pony Club”.

He wrote: “Performing ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ and ‘Pink Pony Club’ together at #EJAFOscars was truly special and a moment I will never forget.

“Thank you for being there and supporting @EJAF, Chappell,” he said.

Roan also performed a cover of Sir Elton’s track, “Your Song”. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

Supporters of the event raised over $8.6 million for the organisation, which helps in its mission to end AIDS. The auction saw attendees bidding for a chance to have dinner with Sir Elton and his husband David Furnish in Los Angeles or Windsor, a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch engraved with Sir Elton’s signature, and Chopard Jewellery valued at $250K..

“This generosity changes lives for people living with or most vulnerable to HIV around the world,” Sir Elton added. “Until next year, West Hollywood.”

If this story has affected you, call the National AIDS Hotline on 1-800-342-2437, available 24/7.