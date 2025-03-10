Gay Doctor Who and Harry Potter star dies aged 63

Simon Fisher-Becker, a British actor who appeared in Doctor Who, as well as in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s/Sorcerer’s Stone, has sadly died at the age of 63.

An announcement was posted on the star’s Facebook page by his husband on Sunday (March 9). “Hello everyone. This is Tony, Simon’s husband. Have some very sad news. At 2.50 this afternoon Simon passed away,” it read.

The post has been shared close to 200 times and attracted more than 1,000 comments from people offering their condolences. One person wrote: “No no, I’m so very sorry, my love and prayers to you, he will be greatly missed and was hugely loved.”

Simon Fisher-Becker featured on stage, as well as on television and in films, and was best-known for comedic roles.

He played Tony Fazackerley in the BBC comedy series Puppy Love as well as appearing as Hogwarts staff member and ghost, the Fat Friar in the first Harry Potter film in 2001. He played the blue-skinned alien Dorium Maldovar in Doctor Who between 2010 and 2011, and voiced the character again in Whovian podcasts.

His role is remembered by fans as being integral to a plot regarding the Doctor’s marriage to River Song and his subsequent death at the hands of the menacing Silence.

Simon Fisher-Becker first appeared in the series-five episode The Pandorica Opens, with Matt Smith playing The Doctor. His character was later beheaded, but he appeared as a talking head until his final appearance in The Wedding of River Song, in series six. He often attended fan conventions.

He also appeared in the ensemble of the movie musical Les Misérables as well as having roles in Doctors, Love Soup and Ricky Gervais’ Afterlife.

Fisher-Becker married Anthony Dugdale in 2006.

