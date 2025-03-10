Lil Nas X raps about loving ‘long Black d**k’ on new song ‘DREAMBOY’

Queer rap icon Lil Nas X is back with “DREAMBOY”, a typically subtle and subdued song, complete with his customarily prudish lyrics, like this one: “I like long Black d**k.”

On the piano-led, progressive hip-hop single, the Atlanta-born performer pokes fun at his sexuality, takes a swipe or two at his homophobic detractors, and reflects on his own patchy success in the music industry.

“Alright, okay, s**t, let’s talk in factuations. I like long Black d**k and I like long conversations,” he raps on the lengthy first verse. “I like cuddlin’ with my cats and I like boys who have a smell to ’em. Controversy king, yeah, I love the raise, hell to ’em.”

He continues by throwing out a reference to the backlash he’s endured since coming out as gay in 2019, spitting: “I heard the s**t y’all say about me when y’all in ’em churches. Y’all stanky booty b***hes take my fun and make it misery.”

The 25-year-old has become particularly known for riling up Christians with his tongue in cheek lyricism and music visuals, with the video for one of his biggest chart-toppers – 2021’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – depicting him falling into hell to give the devil a lap dance.

The two-time Grammy Award winner also uses the first verse on “DREAMBOY” to lightly address the fact that it’s been a fair few years since his last big hit.

“I’m sh***in’ on n****s, like scat porn. I’m the one they turned they back on. Got fans in Brazil, I’m that known. Fell off for a minute, now I’m back on,” he says.

“I just do what I want, I don’t care what they like. Say it with me, n**** (B***h, I’m back like J. Christ).”

You may like to watch

Lil Nas X’s three major hits are pretty instantly recognisable for anyone with an interest in popular music, with “Montero”, “Old Town Road” and “Industry Baby” all hitting number one in the US after their release.

Last year, he began his new era and teased his forthcoming sophomore album, a follow up to 2021’s Montero, but the songs released so far are yet to set the chart alight.

“J Christ” – released last January – charted appropriately at number 69, but follow-up songs “Here We Go!”, “Light Again!” and “Need Dat Boy” have failed to chart.

He has continued to make waves on social media though, with his song “Trust Me”, released last April, going viral for its frank exploration of Grindr, queer sex, and PrEP.

Ahead of dropping “DREAMBOY”, Lil Nas X also teased his next single “HOTBOX”, coming on Friday 14 March.

“DREAMBOY” is out now.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.