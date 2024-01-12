Queer rap icon and troll-in-chief Lil Nas X has dropped his big comeback song “J Christ”, along with a very gay music video starring some sort of famous faces.

The three minute video begins with a number of celebrities – or their doppelgängers, at least – dressed in white and heading up the stairway to heaven, as a gospel choir sings a Psalms prayer urging God to “deliver” them from evil.

In the queue of A-lister impersonators, fans have spotted fellow music stars including Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Kanye West and Mariah Carey.

A wide shot also appears to show a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it look at a Dolly Parton lookalike, cowboy boots, big bust and blonde hair included.

Former president of the United States Barack Obama also appears gleefully heading up the steps, as does Oscar-winning TV host Oprah Winfrey.

As the group enter the pearly gates, Lil Nas X’s comeback single “J Christ” begins with a cartoon piano riff and trap beat.

The “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” hitmaker then appears as a queer reincarnation of Jesus Christ himself, complete with white, knee-high boots, a gold neck choker with “SEXY” written across it, and a gorgeous 30-inch weave.

This Jesus Christ isn’t serving bread and wine, he’s simply serving – and the religious zealots are going to be furious.

As Lil Nas X struts his way through heaven, he offers a manicured wave to a moonwalking Michael Jackson, before spiralling back down to hell.

Later, he battles Satan himself in a basketball game, paying homage to the artwork-turned-meme of Jesus beating the devil on the court.

Cue another super queer look, as Lil Nas appears as the lead cheerleader at the match, decked out in a blue and pink crop top and white skirt, complete with glittering white pompoms.

If that doesn’t already sound like more than enough to give Christians a heart attack, he twists the knife further by depicting Christ on the cross, with blood on his face that appears to be made from red gemstones.

“I’m finna get the gays hyped,” he raps in the second verse, and after this music video, he’s already succeeded.

Our final celebrity appearance comes in the second half, and this time it’s an actual cameo – RuPaul’s Drag Race guest judge and trans icon TS Madison appears watching the music video on a sofa in a luxury apartment, sipping from a glass of champagne.

The video ends with our gay Jesus summoning the floods, setting the animals up on the arc, and effectively declaring global warming.

In short, it’s a lot.