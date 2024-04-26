Lil Nas X has taken to his SoundCloud account to drop “Trust Me,” his new track about Grindr, sex and PrEP, and it’s everything his “greatest comeback of all time” wasn’t.

The rapper released “Trust Me” on his personal SoundCloud account, a few months after dropping his comeback single “J Christ” in January, which hardly set the world ablaze on its release.

“J Christ” was the queer artist’s first single in two years, but the chart figures didn’t exactly deliver the “greatest comeback of all time” that he promised fans – it charted at 69.

The artist took to joking about the situation on social media, writing on X/Twitter: “We did it boys. We reached the funny number. Be very proud of yourselves. This is our moment.”

But his latest track could be the authentic music for which fans have been patiently waiting.

Posted with the caption “I get it…”, which is the song’s hook, “Trust Me” has been listened to more than 28,000 times.

Sharing a video of him performing part of “Trust Me” on Instagram, the rapper wrote: “This song means a lot to me.”

To a catchy beat, which sounds like a chart-topper to us, he raps: “Cap and gown, I graduated and got out of town, went to college where I had no one around/Grindr sessions sextin’ with faceless accounts/Bringin’ bodies in me, then sneaking ’em out.

“Back in middle school, I was fiendin’ for d**k /seventh grade, sending my homies some pics/Daddy never knew what I did as a kid/He would’ve crucified me but, trust me, I get it, trust me I get it.”

Taking to his Instagram story, he shared more of the lyrics, which included: “Got on PrEP, I’m ready for the worse/I’m f*ckin’ way more than I deserve/I ain’t seen a doctor in some months/just the Covid vaccination nurse.

“Yeah, I wrap it up for most/magnum wrappers on the kitchen floors/platinum rappers never could relate to me/We just on some whole different goals/Never have I sold my soul/But I got over 40million sold/How the f**k I’m only 24, mind of a 42 year old.”

Lil Nas X faced criticism for “J Christ”, after revealing he’d be entering his “Christian era”. He was accused of “trolling Christians”, but his dad, renowned gospel musician Robert Stafford, has supported the singer and his career wholeheartedly.