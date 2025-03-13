Disney Pixar accused of hiding pro-trans replies to Win or Lose social media post

Disney Pixar has been accused of “hiding” angry responses to a recent post on X/Twitter about its new animated show Win or Lose, which was originally set to feature a trans character named Kai.

New series Win or Lose, which is about a school softball team called the Pickles, was originally meant to include transgender schoolchild Kai, voiced by 18-year-old trans actress Chanel Stewart.

In December, Disney confirmed that a plot referencing Kai’s gender identity had been nixed from the show, with Kai instead appearing in the series as a cisgender girl.

A statement from a Disney spokesperson at the time said that the storyline had been removed as “many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline”.

The removal led to a petition urging Pixar to reinstate the character, while Stewart voiced her upset at seeing the trans storyline edited out.

Disney Pixar’s Win or Lose was meant to feature a trans character. (Disney/Pixar)

LGBTQ+ Pixar fans have continued airing their disappointment at seeing the trans character removed from Win or Lose and, after Pixar shared a post on X/Twitter on Monday (10 March) featuring Kai, the account was inundated with pro-trans comments.

Though a slew of these comments are still visible beneath the original post, a number have been actively hidden by the social media team behind the Pixar account.

By clicking on the “Hidden replies” icon on X, users can see a stream of comments featuring the transgender flag.

Other hidden comments include one referring to Disney Pixar as “cowards” for taking Kai’s trans plot out of the show, and one which, ironically, reads: “You wouldn’t hide a trans flag, would you Disney?”

You may like to watch

Add it back. You cowards. Hide this reply if you think trans people aren't valid, and that they do deserve the suffering they're going through. pic.twitter.com/G0hoArkzUs — PeaceCultKid (@PCK0L) March 11, 2025

Another hidden reply simply reads: “On a completely unrelated note I think trans people are pretty cool,” alongside a GIF of video game character Luigi dancing below text reading “Luigi supports trans rights”.

Social media users have realised that replies to the post have been concealed, with one reply hidden by Pixar reading: “Good job hiding the replies that are calling all of you out on your bulls**t…”

“Hide this reply if you think trans people aren’t valid, and that they do deserve the suffering they’re going through,” reads another comment, which has also been hidden.

PinkNews has contacted Disney UK for comment.

The controversy surrounding Win or Lose has heightened since the show began airing in February, as it became clear that lead character Laurie is Christian – Disney’s first explicitly Christian character in almost 20 years.

Some fans of entertainment giant Disney have voiced fears that it could be veering away from LGBTQ+ inclusion – which, historically, has been patchy at best – and towards more conservative values.

